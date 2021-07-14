NFJ Investment Group LLC Takes $8.17 Million Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 125,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 24.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 13,818 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after purchasing an additional 40,545 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,856,000 after buying an additional 13,729 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in NorthWestern during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 9,658 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWE stock opened at $61.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.44. NorthWestern Co. has a 1 year low of $47.43 and a 1 year high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.17.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $400.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

NWE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NorthWestern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

In related news, Director Anthony Thomas Clark sold 2,472 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $164,659.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $232,564.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,122 shares of company stock valued at $727,034. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

