56,445 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Purchased by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 56,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,889,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Zoetis by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 28,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 3.6% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 34.1% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 18,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 4.0% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $199.31 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.16 and a 12-month high of $200.57. The stock has a market cap of $94.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,019.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.21.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

