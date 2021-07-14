16,809 Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Purchased by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY opened at $188.50 on Wednesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.50 and a 52-week high of $251.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.57.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.56 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $159,800.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,466.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.05, for a total value of $1,319,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,591,430.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,613 shares of company stock worth $10,035,631. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ETSY. Stifel Nicolaus raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reduced their price target on Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.52.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

