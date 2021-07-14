Woodline Partners LP Has $3.72 Million Stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Woodline Partners LP decreased its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,624 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics were worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $163,227,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,227,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,690,000 after acquiring an additional 205,486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 9,134.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,747,000 after acquiring an additional 541,476 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $14,245,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 376.4% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 276,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,986,000 after acquiring an additional 218,294 shares in the last quarter. 57.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of FDMT opened at $22.73 on Wednesday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $55.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.36.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

