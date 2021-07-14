Woodline Partners LP Boosts Stock Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,404,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,989,000 after purchasing an additional 80,514 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 11.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,308,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,416,000 after purchasing an additional 242,682 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 80.5% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,018,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,117,000 after purchasing an additional 899,916 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 11.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,811,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,478,000 after purchasing an additional 191,472 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 19.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,780,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,771,000 after purchasing an additional 284,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $121.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.75. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.50 and a 12-month high of $181.07. The company has a current ratio of 21.29, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 56,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $8,552,890.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,906,556 shares in the company, valued at $289,338,938.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,372,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,583 shares of company stock valued at $28,571,136. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.15.

Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

