Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT)

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 7,757 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 758% compared to the average volume of 904 call options.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CLVT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Clarivate from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

Get Clarivate alerts:

In other Clarivate news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,562,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $266,395,884.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Roedel purchased 19,193 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.07 per share, with a total value of $500,361.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,683.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 11,276,827 shares of company stock worth $284,958,454 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

CLVT traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $24.51. 36,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,432,414. Clarivate has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.62 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.84.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $428.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.66 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.