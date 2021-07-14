Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Clarivate Put Options (NYSE:CLVT)

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,176 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 760% compared to the average volume of 253 put options.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLVT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Clarivate from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.51. 36,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,432,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.62 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Clarivate has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.84.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $428.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.66 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Clarivate will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,562,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $266,395,884.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Hanks sold 124,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $3,231,722.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,276,827 shares of company stock worth $284,958,454 in the last three months. 21.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

