Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vital Farms Inc. offers a range of produced pasture-raised foods. Its product, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee and liquid whole eggs. Vital Farms Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.13.

Shares of VITL traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.28. 5,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,798. The company has a market cap of $730.65 million and a PE ratio of 70.31. Vital Farms has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $43.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.86.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $58.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million.

In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 13,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $294,206.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,812. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent Drever sold 453,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $9,975,284.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 555,909 shares of company stock valued at $12,381,341.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 10,337.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 1,712.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

