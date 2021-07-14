Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Short Interest Update

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 10,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other Hecla Mining news, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $559,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles B. Stanley sold 46,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $420,695.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 897,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,670 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,437,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,795,000 after acquiring an additional 12,570 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 920,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 105,475 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,549,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,705 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,497,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 310,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 11,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, April 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.93.

Shares of NYSE HL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.13. The company had a trading volume of 119,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,986,965. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 239.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 2.25. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $9.44.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.