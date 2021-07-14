Arvinas (NYSE:ARVN) Shares Down 5.6% After Insider Selling

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NYSE:ARVN) traded down 5.6% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $75.79 and last traded at $75.80. 4,310 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 460,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.32.

Specifically, CEO John G. Houston sold 44,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.47, for a total transaction of $3,632,421.42.

Arvinas Company Profile (NYSE:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

