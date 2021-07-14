Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) to Hold

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vectrus, Inc. engages in providing infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services. Its services include operations, maintenance, management, engineering and sustainment for physical assets including a wide variety of facilities, information technology, network and communication systems, vehicles and equipment. The Company serves U.S. government customers worldwide. Vectrus, Inc. is based in United States. “

Shares of VEC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.84. The stock had a trading volume of 406 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,028. Vectrus has a 52 week low of $36.83 and a 52 week high of $60.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.14. The firm has a market cap of $525.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.48.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. Vectrus had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.95 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Vectrus will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vectrus by 5,244.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 959,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,955,000 after purchasing an additional 941,560 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vectrus by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 916,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,996,000 after purchasing an additional 49,265 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Vectrus by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 676,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,145,000 after purchasing an additional 232,670 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Vectrus by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 513,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,451,000 after purchasing an additional 25,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Vectrus by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 433,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares during the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

