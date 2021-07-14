Running Oak Capital LLC Buys 35 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.9% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,597.47, for a total value of $7,792,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,914,646.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,602.06, for a total value of $182,144.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,130,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,779,780,878.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $165,473,488 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,850.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,519.32.

GOOG traded up $34.50 on Wednesday, hitting $2,654.39. The company had a trading volume of 18,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,370. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,640.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,460.48.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

