Running Oak Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Running Oak Capital LLC lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 1.8% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 174.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 24,772 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 274,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,601,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,035,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,093,094,000 after purchasing an additional 178,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 8.0% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.07.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded up $3.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.46. The company had a trading volume of 32,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,185. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.61. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.29 and a 1-year high of $234.02. The company has a market capitalization of $157.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

