Running Oak Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 30,568 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Running Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 30,568 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,055,000. Target makes up 1.8% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,279,393 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $649,550,000 after buying an additional 193,894 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth about $702,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Target by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 24,094 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,225. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.18. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $117.42 and a 12 month high of $253.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $125.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $167,492.85. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,859 shares of company stock valued at $1,648,717 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.39.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

