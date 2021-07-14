ZipRecruiter, Inc. (NYSE:ZIP) Major Shareholder Sells $2,911,890.87 in Stock

ZipRecruiter, Inc. (NYSE:ZIP) major shareholder Ward Poulos sold 123,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $2,911,890.87. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ward Poulos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ZipRecruiter alerts:

On Friday, June 4th, Ward Poulos sold 100,000 shares of ZipRecruiter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $2,453,000.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Ward Poulos sold 120,402 shares of ZipRecruiter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $2,692,188.72.

Shares of ZIP stock opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. ZipRecruiter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $26.71.

ZipRecruiter, Inc operates an online employment marketplace that connects job seekers and employers. Its platform provides various solutions, such as job posting, online interviews, job alerts, match scores, and application updates. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for ZipRecruiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZipRecruiter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.