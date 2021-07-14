Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. Acquires 157,895 Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:GLUE) Stock

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:GLUE) major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. acquired 157,895 shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,005.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE GLUE opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $23.77.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.