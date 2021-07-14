CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NYSE:CRSP) CEO Sells $3,792,900.00 in Stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NYSE:CRSP) CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $3,792,900.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRSP opened at $135.55 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $76.71 and a twelve month high of $220.20.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

