Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 16th

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.082 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This is a positive change from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $16.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.45.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile
