Woodline Partners LP Sells 206,571 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Woodline Partners LP trimmed its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,571 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned about 0.13% of Avnet worth $5,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVT. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Avnet by 602.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $156,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $239,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,057 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVT opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.21. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

