Woodline Partners LP Grows Holdings in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Woodline Partners LP raised its position in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) by 285.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,026 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned about 0.48% of COMPASS Pathways worth $7,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,903,000 after purchasing an additional 120,339 shares in the last quarter. Founders Fund VII Management LLC purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,572,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 554,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,404,000 after acquiring an additional 222,962 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 225,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after acquiring an additional 14,478 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter worth about $4,402,000. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

CMPS opened at $38.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.74. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $61.69.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14. Analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMPS shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. COMPASS Pathways has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.13.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

