Woodline Partners LP Sells 35,888 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Woodline Partners LP cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 68.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,173 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 35,888 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,318,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,407 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,032,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,431,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,354,103,000 after purchasing an additional 273,958 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,397,896,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,224,802 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,432,273,000 after purchasing an additional 366,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNH. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.13.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $418.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.64 and a 12-month high of $425.98. The firm has a market cap of $394.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $406.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,459,630.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,801 shares of company stock worth $8,239,668 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

