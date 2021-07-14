Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stake Cut by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc cut its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Natera were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Natera by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,432,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $653,108,000 after purchasing an additional 194,745 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Natera by 10.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,286,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,661,000 after buying an additional 315,811 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Natera by 10.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,022,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,885,000 after buying an additional 195,279 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,490,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $151,339,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 49.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,468,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,081,000 after buying an additional 487,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Natera from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. BTIG Research raised their target price on Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James started coverage on Natera in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Natera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.82.

In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,539 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.59, for a total transaction of $187,127.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 455,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,380,840.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,032 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $230,306.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,290 shares of company stock worth $25,363,997. 10.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $116.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of -37.58 and a beta of 1.31. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.16 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. Natera’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

