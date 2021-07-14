Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Takes $222,000 Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIPC. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1,586.3% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 740,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,574,000 after acquiring an additional 696,861 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $28,353,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $22,710,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $9,500,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $8,604,000.

Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $75.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.84. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $80.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

