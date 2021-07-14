Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires 2,084 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $10,500,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 60,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $674,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 54,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDB opened at $54.29 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 12 month low of $36.07 and a 12 month high of $55.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.