Corient Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.8% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 99.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 197,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,365,000 after purchasing an additional 98,756 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $351.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $326.89. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. William Blair upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.41.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

