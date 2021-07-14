Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VDE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 362,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,803,000 after buying an additional 23,105 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 259,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,462,000 after buying an additional 75,218 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 42,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 12,151 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $73.75 on Wednesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.11.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.