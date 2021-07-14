7,338 Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Purchased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Corning by 6,540.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.14 per share, for a total transaction of $59,838.80. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $59,925.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at $234,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and have sold 358,328 shares valued at $16,909,516. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW opened at $40.57 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.37. The stock has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GLW shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

