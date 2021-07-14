Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $53.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.56. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $54.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

FAST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

