Credit Suisse Group Raises JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target to $177.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $170.00 to $177.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JPM. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.33.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $155.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $471.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $167.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Insiders have sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 12,376 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,251,000 after buying an additional 470,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

