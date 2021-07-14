InvestDigital Price Tops $0.0025 on Major Exchanges (IDT)

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 14th. One InvestDigital coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. InvestDigital has a market capitalization of $292,630.62 and approximately $9,631.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, InvestDigital has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get InvestDigital alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00052335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00015631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $280.08 or 0.00853377 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005342 BTC.

About InvestDigital

InvestDigital (CRYPTO:IDT) is a coin. It launched on January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 116,205,281 coins. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

Buying and Selling InvestDigital

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestDigital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InvestDigital using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IDTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for InvestDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InvestDigital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.