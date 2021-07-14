SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 248,155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 12,538,640 shares.The stock last traded at $14.46 and had previously closed at $9.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SGOCO Group during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SGOCO Group in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in SGOCO Group by 509.8% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 66,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 55,501 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in SGOCO Group by 345.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 45,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SGOCO Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 0.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SGOCO Group, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures phase change material storage systems for applications on cooling and heating systems in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's products include phase change material thermal energy storage products; LCD/LED monitors; and TV product-related and application-specific products.

