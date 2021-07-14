iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 9,737 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 396,075 shares.The stock last traded at $79.97 and had previously closed at $79.67.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 17,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

