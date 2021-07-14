Marlin Technology (NASDAQ:FINM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 42,748 shares.The stock last traded at $9.69 and had previously closed at $9.69.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Marlin Technology in the first quarter worth about $1,920,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marlin Technology in the first quarter worth about $3,249,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Marlin Technology in the first quarter worth about $433,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Marlin Technology in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Marlin Technology in the first quarter worth about $2,151,000.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

