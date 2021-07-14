The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Gap Down to $36.79

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.79, but opened at $36.00. The Simply Good Foods shares last traded at $36.07, with a volume of 4,505 shares trading hands.

SMPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. boosted their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.32 and a beta of 1.02.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $723,111.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth $32,724,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its position in The Simply Good Foods by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,248,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,966,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,665,000 after purchasing an additional 798,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,073,000 after purchasing an additional 648,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,165,000. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

