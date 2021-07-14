56,220 Shares in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 56,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth about $129,593,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aramark by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,143,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,964 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of Aramark by 572.0% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,680,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Aramark by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,302,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the first quarter worth approximately $33,935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARMK traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $34.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,669. Aramark has a 1-year low of $20.31 and a 1-year high of $43.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Aramark’s payout ratio is -258.82%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.91.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

