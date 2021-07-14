TOMS Capital Investment Management LP Makes New $15.32 Million Investment in Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA)

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,466,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,322,000. Thoma Bravo Advantage makes up about 1.1% of TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBA. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter valued at $45,360,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage in the first quarter valued at about $41,800,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage in the first quarter worth about $40,622,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the first quarter worth about $16,744,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the first quarter valued at about $10,450,000.

TBA stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.27. The company had a trading volume of 343,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,331. Thoma Bravo Advantage has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $13.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30.

Thoma Bravo Advantage does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

