TOMS Capital Investment Management LP Takes Position in SVF Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVFAU)

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVFAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 709,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,000. SVF Investment makes up approximately 0.6% of TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in SVF Investment in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SVF Investment in the first quarter valued at $1,367,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in SVF Investment in the first quarter valued at $4,370,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SVF Investment in the first quarter valued at $528,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in SVF Investment in the first quarter valued at $1,610,000.

SVFAU traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.17. The company had a trading volume of 60,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,065. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.21. SVF Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $15.05.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

