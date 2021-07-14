MoonTrust (MNTT) Price Tops $0.0000

MoonTrust (CURRENCY:MNTT) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. One MoonTrust coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. MoonTrust has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $23,488.00 worth of MoonTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MoonTrust has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MoonTrust

MoonTrust’s total supply is 974,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MoonTrust is https://reddit.com/r/moontrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MoonTrust’s official Twitter account is @MoonTrustTeam

MoonTrust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonTrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

