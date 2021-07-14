Fluity (FLTY) Market Cap Reaches $1.59 Million

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. Over the last week, Fluity has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One Fluity coin can now be bought for about $0.0645 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular exchanges. Fluity has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and $1,064.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00042809 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00118087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00153368 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,904.96 or 1.00259123 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.38 or 0.00948767 BTC.

Fluity Profile

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,708,277 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

Buying and Selling Fluity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fluity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fluity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fluity using one of the exchanges listed above.

