Ideaology (IDEA) Achieves Market Cap of $2.14 Million

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. Over the last week, Ideaology has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Ideaology coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000471 BTC on popular exchanges. Ideaology has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and $368,122.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00052335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00015631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $280.08 or 0.00853377 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005342 BTC.

Ideaology Coin Profile

Ideaology (CRYPTO:IDEA) is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,871,461 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Buying and Selling Ideaology

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ideaology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ideaology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

