Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) Shares Gap Down to $25.91

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.91, but opened at $25.03. Churchill Capital Corp IV shares last traded at $24.97, with a volume of 35,465 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.87.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

