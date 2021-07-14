Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Short Interest Update

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, an increase of 250.6% from the June 15th total of 17,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 69,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of research firms have commented on FSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Greenridge Global upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of Flexible Solutions International stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $4.27. 87,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,504. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53. Flexible Solutions International has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.61 million, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 46.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 19,028 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Flexible Solutions International by 3,888.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 118,941 shares during the period. 9.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

