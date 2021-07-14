Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Shares Gap Up to $3.76

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.76, but opened at $3.87. Ultrapar Participações shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 4,883 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on UGP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.86. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,109,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,799,000 after buying an additional 3,959,593 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter worth $7,357,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Ultrapar Participações by 3.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 826,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 27,198 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter valued at $2,572,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 2,928.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 672,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

About Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

