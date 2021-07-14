Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $387,000 Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,442.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,324.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $823.68 and a 52 week high of $1,447.42.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total value of $1,243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,712,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total value of $1,566,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

