ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ZI) Major Shareholder Sells $10,617,786.40 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ZI) major shareholder Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol sold 199,208 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $10,617,786.40. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol sold 23,800 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,237,600.00.

NYSE:ZI opened at $52.93 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $60.28.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

