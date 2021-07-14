GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDRX) CEO Trevor Bezdek Sells 34,520 Shares

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDRX) CEO Trevor Bezdek sold 34,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $1,328,674.80.

Shares of NYSE:GDRX traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.80. The stock had a trading volume of 8,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,686. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $64.22.

Get GoodRx alerts:

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.