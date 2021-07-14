GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDRX) CEO Trevor Bezdek Sells 34,520 Shares

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDRX) CEO Trevor Bezdek sold 34,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $1,328,674.80.
Shares of NYSE:GDRX traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.80. The stock had a trading volume of 8,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,686. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $64.22.
About GoodRx
See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index
Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.