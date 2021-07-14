iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 59,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 42,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP opened at $128.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.60. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $128.66.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

