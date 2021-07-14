Quadrature Capital Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 212,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,625,000 after purchasing an additional 23,250 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 10.6% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 41,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $1,251,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $668,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 88.8% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

VNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Shares of VNO opened at $45.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of -25.03 and a beta of 1.44. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $29.79 and a 52 week high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $379.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 83.79%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.