Weld Capital Management LLC Invests $227,000 in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,965,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $916,141,000 after purchasing an additional 64,224 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $598,511,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,323,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,693 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 24.3% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,042,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,366,000 after purchasing an additional 594,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total value of $211,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,905. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AVB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.29.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $221.22 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.38 and a 12-month high of $224.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.68. The company has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 73.19%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

