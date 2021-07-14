Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,463 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.22% of Nordson worth $140,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,250,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter worth about $109,180,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 14,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 40.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,909,000 after purchasing an additional 15,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Nordson by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $219.99 on Wednesday. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $178.60 and a 12 month high of $224.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 28.47%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.25.

In related news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

